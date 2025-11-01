×

Louvre Heist Suspects Appear Before Paris Magistrates

They are suspected of being the two who broke into the gallery while two accomplices waited outside.

By Channels Television
Updated November 1, 2025
French police officers stand next to a furniture elevator used by robbers to enter the Louvre Museum, on Quai Francois Mitterrand, in Paris on October 19, 2025. Robbers broke in to the Louvre and fled with jewellery on October 19, 2025 morning, a source close to the case said, adding that its value was still being evaluated. Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

 

Several suspects arrested this week over an audacious jewel heist at the Louvre museum appeared before magistrates at a Paris court on Saturday, prosecutors told AFP.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office did not specify the number of suspects brought before the court.

Last month, thieves wielding power tools raided the Louvre, the world’s most visited art museum, in broad daylight, taking just seven minutes to steal jewellery worth an estimated $102 million.

French police’s anti-gang unit BRB (Brigade de Repression du Banditisme) chief Paul Carreau, Paris State Prosecutor Laure Beccuau, Central Office for Combating Trafficking in Cultural Property (OCBC) chief Jean-Baptiste Felicite and Paris Deputy State Prosecutor Florent Boura give a press conference regarding the opening of a judicial investigation into the Louvre museum jewellry heist, in Paris on October 29, 2025. Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

 

French authorities initially announced the arrest of two suspects, and this week prosecutors said that police had arrested five more people, including a prime suspect.

The five detentions took place in and around the French capital, particularly in the northern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis.

The first two men were charged with theft and criminal conspiracy after “partially admitting to the charges”, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Wednesday.

Tourists walk past a French police officer after the Louvre Museum was closed following a robbery, in Paris on October 19, 2025. Robbers broke in to the Louvre and fled with jewellery on October 19, 2025 morning, a source close to the case said, adding that its value was still being evaluated. A police source said an unknown number of thieves arrived on a scooter armed with small chainsaws and used a goods lift to reach the room they were targeting. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

 

They are suspected of being the two who broke into the gallery while two accomplices waited outside.

The stolen loot remains missing.

