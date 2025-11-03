UPDATED: Shettima, Akpabio, APC Govs In Bayelsa As Diri Joins Ruling Party

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vice President Kashim Shettima led top APC figures to Yenagoa for the governor’s official welcome ceremony.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno also attended.

Party supporters filled the venue, waving flags and chanting slogans to celebrate Diri’s entry into the party.

The event marks a major political shift in Bayelsa, long considered a stronghold of the PDP.

Diri’s defection comes amid a wave of movements by prominent politicians from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

This year alone, the PDP has lost at least four sitting governors: Governors Oborevwori [Delta], Eno [Akwa Ibom], Diri [Bayelsa] and Peter Mbah [Enugu].

Diri resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on October 15.

Announcing his decision at the Executive Council Chamber of the Bayelsa Government House, Diri said his resignation followed extensive consultations.

“After extensive consultations, today, 15 October 2025, I wish to notify you that, in keeping with the extant protocols, I, Governor Douye Diri, do hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he declared.

Although he cited “obvious reasons” for his decision, Diri did not immediately reveal the party he would be joining. Diri also announced that all local government chairmen in the state would move with him to his new party.

His decision received the backing of 23 members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Abraham Ngobere.

Ten lawmakers attended the meeting, while the 24-member Assembly currently comprises 20 PDP legislators, three from the All Progressives Congress (APC), and one from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Amid the wave of defections, the PDP is battling with internal leadership tussles.

Over the weekend, National Chairman Umar Damagum and some members of the National Working Committee suspended key party officers, including National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu and National Organising Secretary Umar Bature.

In a swift counter, Anyanwu’s faction announced the suspension of Damagum, National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, and several others.

By Monday, Anyanwu’s group, led by acting National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed, had resumed at the party’s national secretariat, while Damagum and his loyalists stayed away.