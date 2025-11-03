Trump’s Threat: NSA, Security Chiefs Hold Briefing Today

Nigeria’s Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and top security chiefs will brief the press on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy American troops over alleged attacks on Christians in Nigeria.

Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this at the National Joint Security Press Briefing in Abuja.

He described the U.S. President’s claims as false and a failure of American intelligence.

Issa-Onilu said the Federal Government remains committed to fighting terrorism and urged responsible media reporting on security issues.

He added that the NSA briefing will provide additional details and reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to religious harmony.

President Trump, on Sunday, reiterated his threat of possible military operations in Nigeria over the alleged killings of Christians.

When asked aboard Air Force One if he was considering U.S. troops or air strikes, Trump said, “Could be, I envisage a lot of things.”

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] ANALYSIS: Will US Carry Out Military Action In Nigeria?

He had earlier posted on Truth Social that he directed the Pentagon to prepare a possible attack plan for Nigeria.

Trump claimed Christianity was facing “an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous nation.

He warned that if Nigeria failed to stop the killings, U.S. action would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

The U.S. President’s declaration has since sparked widespread reactions from political and diplomatic circles.

Responding, presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala told AFP that Nigeria remains America’s partner in the global fight against terrorism.

“Nigeria welcomes U.S. support to fight terrorism as long as it respects our territorial integrity,” Bwala said.

He noted that Trump’s comments might be aimed at encouraging a high-level meeting between both leaders.

Bwala added that President Tinubu and Trump could meet soon to discuss shared security concerns and clarify differences over faith-related violence.

Tinubu earlier dismissed suggestions that Christians were being targeted more than other groups, insisting that Nigeria’s religious tolerance remains strong.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality,” the president stated.