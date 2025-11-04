DSS Dismisses 115 Personnel, Warns Against Impostors

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed 115 personnel as part of its ongoing internal reforms aimed at strengthening professionalism and integrity within the Service.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday via X, the secret police said the dismissals took place over a period of time and were part of broader efforts to sanitize its ranks.

It also warned members of the public against dealing with individuals who have been dismissed but continue to pose as active operatives.

“In addition to earlier disclaimers on the duo of Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, the Service finds it necessary to warn citizens of the fraudulent activities of some of these persons still posing as DSS personnel,” the statement read.

DSS urged the public to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be its operative before engaging in any official dealings, adding that the names of all dismissed personnel have been published on the Service’s official website, www.dss.gov.ng, for reference and transparency.

“For the sake of clarity, the identities of the dismissed personnel have been published on the website of the Service,” the DSS said.

DSS had earlier warned the public about two dismissed officers, Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, who were alleged to be utilising their former positions to engage in fraudulent activities.

The agency confirmed that both individuals had been apprehended and are set to face prosecution.

‎‎This development comes amid growing scrutiny of Nigeria’s security apparatus, with recent reports highlighting allegations of misconduct and procedural irregularities within the agency.