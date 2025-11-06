Hilda Baci Receives GWR Plaque For Largest Serving Of Nigerian-style Jollof Rice

Celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has received her Guinness World Records (GWR) plaque for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The 29-year-old unveiled the plaque on Thursday, inside a kitchen, wearing her signature white chef outfit.

Announcing the feat on Instagram, Hilda shared photos of the new plaque and that of 2023 where she broke the then-record for the longest cookathon, expressing gratitude and pride in her achievement.

“Our plaques are finally here! Two records. Two plaques. One story of faith, fire, and history. Twice, God showed up for me. Twice, we made history for Nigeria. And not just any records, two of the biggest culinary records ever set,” she wrote.

She added that her collaboration with Gino Nigeria created something bigger than herself, a story that reached billions and reminded the world what passion and purpose can achieve.

“I’m a two-time world record holder. Someone pinch me,” she said, quoting a Bible scripture, Isaiah 61:7, in celebration of her double victory.

Guinness World Records also congratulated her under the chef’s Instagram post, writing, “Fantastic photos! Congratulations again, Hilda.”

Earning The Record

On September 12, 2025, two years after her historic cooking marathon, Hilda attempted a new world record for the largest pot of jollof rice.

The event took place at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where she cooked 8,780 kilograms of Nigerian-style jollof rice over eight hours.

The attempt, tagged “Gino World Jollof Festival with Hilda Baci,” drew thousands of attendees, including celebrities, influencers, and fans.

Hilda used 4,000 kilogrammes of basmati rice, 500 cartons of tomato concentrate, 750 kilogrammes of cooking oil, and 600 kilogrammes of onions in a six-metre-wide steel pot.

She initially planned to cook 250 bags of rice but reduced it to 200 to stay within the 20,000-kilogramme weight limit.

“It was safer to keep it below the scale’s capacity. Reducing by 1,000 kilogrammes still gave us enough to feed 20,000 people,” she explained.

The massive pot, hoisted by a crane for weighing, briefly caused tension when its cover slipped and its legs bent slightly, prompting her team to pause the process.

Despite the scare, the jollof was eventually stabilised, packed into coolers, and distributed in takeaway packs to cheering attendees.

The event featured appearances from Funke Akindele, Bambam, Tomike Adeoye, Alex Unusual, Peller, Spyro, and Ogun State First Lady Bamidele Abiodun.

Music performances, dancing, and live DJ sets kept the atmosphere vibrant as over 20,000 guests enjoyed the cooking procecess for the record-breaking meal.

Confirmation

On September 15, three days after her cooking exploits, Guinness World Records confirmed Hilda’s record-breaking attempt, noting that she prepared 8,780 kilograms (19,356 lb 9 oz) of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The chef met all requirements, including ingredient ratios and food distribution rules, to ensure no waste.

In her reflection, Hilda said, “I didn’t realise it would be this hard, it has been a real challenge. It took a lot of hard work, but achieving the record is truly satisfying. This record also belongs to the people of Nigeria.”

She said her latest feat was about more than setting records but “about feeding the nation and showcasing our culture to the world.”

It marked Hilda’s second Guinness World Record, following her viral 2023 cooking marathon, where she cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes in the Lekki area of Lagos.