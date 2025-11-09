Morocco Thrash New Caledonia 16-0 To Set New U-17 World Cup Record

Morocco has recorded the biggest victory in U-17 World Cup history, thrashing New Caledonia 16-0 to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive.

The result surpassed Spain’s previous record of a 13-0 win over New Zealand.

The match, which took place on Sunday, saw a relentless Moroccan attack, with Abdelali Eddaoudi leading the charge.

Eddaoudi was named Player of the Match after scoring two goals in the first half and contributing to Morocco’s devastating offensive performance.

New Caledonia struggled throughout the match, particularly after being reduced to nine men in the first half due to two red cards.

Typhan Dreuko and Jean Canehmez were both sent off for foul play, leaving their team severely undermanned.

Despite the numerical advantage, Morocco showed no mercy, as Oualid Ibn Salah, Abdelali Eddaoudi, Ziyad Baha, Nahel Haddani, Ismail El Aoud, and Abdellah Ouazane each scored braces, contributing to the overwhelming scoreline.

With this victory, Morocco finished third in Group B, behind Japan and Portugal, and will now have to wait for the results of other group matches to see if they qualify as one of the best third-placed teams for the Round of 32.