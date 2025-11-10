Jibrin Returns To APC, Endorses Tinubu For 2027 Re-Election

The lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has announced his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared his full support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Jibrin, who left the APC in May 2022 to join the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), announced this during a large political gathering held in his hometown, Kofa, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, on Sunday.

Announcing his defection on his official Facebook page on Monday, Jibrin revealed that his supporters had unanimously resolved to abandon the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement to align with the ruling APC.

“Today, in a show of solidarity, I was warmly received by thousands of my constituents in my hometown of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano,” Jibrin wrote.

“The gathering resolved to leave the NNPP/Kwankwasiyya, join the APC, and endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for a second term in office. From the beginning, almost 2,000 scholars from my constituency have prayed special prayers for the President and sought peace, development, and progress for Kiru/Bebeji, Kano, and Nigeria altogether.”

Jibrin’s return to the APC comes barely two months after his expulsion from the NNPP, following allegations of anti-party activities and non-payment of membership dues.

Reacting to his suspension at the time, the federal lawmaker described the decision as “shocking and unjustified,” insisting that the reasons given by the NNPP were flimsy.

“The interview I granted in both English and Hausa, which the party cited as the basis for my suspension, did not warrant such a heavy penalty,” he said. “The NNPP violated the principles of fair hearing and due process. I was expelled without being given an opportunity to defend myself.”

Despite describing his expulsion as unfair, Jibrin stated that he had accepted the party’s decision in good faith and would not seek legal redress.

“I have accepted the decision in good faith. I will not challenge it in court,” he said, adding that he had never defaulted in the payment of his dues as alleged.

The former Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups also criticized the NNPP’s leadership style, accusing it of failing to recognize the worth of its members.

“The NNPP has failed to value its members,” he lamented, while thanking the party for the support he enjoyed during his stay.

Jibrin called on his supporters to join him in his “new journey” back to the APC, urging them to maintain peaceful relations with those who decide to remain in the NNPP.

His return is seen as a major boost for the APC in Kano State, a key battleground ahead of the 2027 general elections, as political alignments and realignments continue to shape Nigeria’s political landscape.