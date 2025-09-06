Kano Lawmaker Jibrin Accepts Expulsion From NNPP, Accuses Party Of Unfairness

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has accepted his expulsion from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) but accused the party of a lack of fair hearing.

The member representing Kiru/Bebeji was expelled from the opposition over alleged anti-party activities and non-payment of dues.

However, in a statement hours after the move, the lawmaker criticised the party for not giving him the chance of to fair hearing before the decision.

“While I would have loved to stay in the NNPP and continue my service to our people and country despite differences on some issues (which I will address elaborately in due course to avoid people being misled), the party has made and announced a decision. I am therefore obliged to accept the decision of the party in good faith and without grudges,” the former NNPP chieftain wrote in the statement issued on Saturday evening.

“But for the respect I have for the party, its members, and leaders, I would have viewed this action as null and void, as it failed to follow due process or come from a factional group of the party and test it in court. I will rather wish the party well and go in peace. I beg the party to allow me also go in peace.”

Jibrin, an ally of NNPP chieftain, Rabiu Kwankwaso, dismissed the party’s claim of non-payment of dues.

“I respectfully request that the party send me the invoice, and I will promptly pay. I have always advocated for harmonious relationships in Kano and Nigeria, so I am appealing to NNPP to stay on the part of decorum without personal attacks or throwing abuses and insults as we part ways,” he said.

He linked the move to his recent interviews but maintained that,” For the purpose of emphasis, I stand by all the statements I made in the interviews.”

Despite his expulsion, the member of the House of Representatives said his relationship with members of the party will remain unchanged.

“I welcome all my supporters who wish to join me in my new journey. But for those who chose to remain in NNPP, I hold no grudges against them, and I look forward to keeping a peaceful and harmonious relationship with them both at the local, state, and national levels,” the Kano lawmaker said.

Jibrin disclosed that he will “carefully weigh all the options before me as I decide on my next political home”.