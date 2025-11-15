BoT Rejecting Committee Report Shows Impunity, Holding Convention Is Illegal — Secretary, PDP South-South

Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South Zone, George Turnah, has condemned the Board of Trustees (BoT) rejection of the resolution of the reconciliation committee, to resolve the internal crisis in the party and ensure the peaceful holding of the 2025 national convention.

He has also described the insistence by a fraction of the Party on proceeding with the national convention despite the court order as “illegal”

The committee, chaired by Ambassador Hassan Adamu, was inaugurated on November 5, 2025, following directives from the BoT.

The reconciliation committee had recommended that going ahead with the convention must be subject to a favourable legal status and disposition of the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC).

The committee said, “Considering the multiple court orders and judgments, INEC is not likely going to monitor the Convention. Accordingly, an all-inclusive Care Takers Committee (CTC) is recommended because a failed convention will incapacitate the tenability of the party to field candidates at all levels nationally.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It also said that the suspension orders should be lifted and all parties brought together for genuine reconciliation, among others.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday issued a final order stopping the PDP from proceeding with its 2025 national convention scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo state.

The convention is billed to hold between November 15 and 16 for the purpose of electing national officers for the opposition party.

Delivering judgment in a suit filed by former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, Justice Lifu barred the PDP from proceeding with the convention until it complies with its constitution and guidelines on the convention.

On the other hand, the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan adjourned ruling on a preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction in a suit filed by a member of the Party, Folahan Adelabi, over the party’s national convention.

READ ALSO: Lekan Salami Stadium Buzzes As PDP Gears Up For National Convention In Ibadan

At the hearing on Friday, counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), O. Adeyemi, argued that INEC, being a Federal Government agency, was only subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court.

Despite the Federal High Court’s judgment, the Party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) in a statement signed by Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, on Friday, said the conclusion of the committee does not represent its official position.

The BoT also insisted on proceeding with the national convention slated for Saturday and Sunday.

Reacting to the development, Turnah described the BoT’s rejection of the reconciliation Committee’s report as an act of “impunity”.

Our correspondent on the ground around the venue, Lekan Salami Stadium, where the convention is expected to be held, said activities in the area are upbeat, as all were set for the two-day event.

“It is important to state that there is no PDP convention going on anywhere. Of course, you know that Nigerians are very free to assemble, and freedom of movement.

“The Governor of Oyo State also has the right to host whatever gathering – it could be PDP members, and it could be non-PDP members. He can host owambe and other social gatherings. It’s okay, but we are law-abiding citizens of this country.

“It even says a lot about the leadership of the party. When we complain about impunity, people may not understand the gravity of it. It is obvious, and Nigerians can now see that you have a court judgment that says the convention should not hold now. INEC hasn’t given a clearance for the convention. They have been told to go back to check some processes before the convention can be held. You saw the manner in which they did some forum shopping and got an ex parte order.

“A situation when a complete judgment has been aired. The court made findings in the case of the exclusion of a respected founding founder of the party, Sule Lamido, and it is not a secret that Nigerians do not know who the aspirants in this election.

“The PDP has a way we pick our forms, with a funfair. You can easily analyse because the media will be involved, and they will go around the country to campaign. But you can agree that you didn’t find any of those elements in the build-up to the convention.

“So we are not just talking because we want to talk.

“Now, the party’s BoT set up a committee. This is their own BoT now, setting up a committee to make findings and come up with a resolution and a way out. And the committee made up of very senior standing members of the party came up with a resolution, one of which says that this convention should not go on, and analysing the legal implications.

“But look at where we are, in a clear display of the impunity we talked about. Nigerians can now see that they don’t even obey their own committee.

“So you can imagine the frustration that we have, as members of this party.”

As of the time of filing this report, traffic around the Lekan Salami Stadium is being redirected from the main gate to other access points to ensure smooth movement.

The Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is also said to be coordinating with the government to organise taxi operators and motorcycle riders, providing unimpeded access for guests and delegates.