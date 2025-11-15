UPDATED: Ex-Minister Turaki Elected As PDP National Chairman

A former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki (SAN), has been elected as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Advertisement READ ALSO: Convention: PDP Expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Others Turaki emerged as the new chairman at the national convention of the party in Ibadan, Oyo State, where delegates from 17 states across the country cast their votes to choose national officers. A former lawmaker representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Senator Ben Obi, said the former minister scored 1,516 votes during the exercise held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, on Saturday.

Obi said that Senator Yakubu Danmarke scored 275 votes. He disclosed that a total of 1,834 votes were cast and 43 voted were voided. “It is therefore clear that from the votes cast that Timinu Turaki has won the position of the National Chairman of the PDP with a total of 1,516 votes,” he declared. Advertisement He also said Solarin Adekunle emerged as the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the PDP. He said two national positions were contested. A total of 3,131 delegates participated in the exercise, while 2,745 delegates were accredited.

‘No More Impunity’

In his acceptance speech, Turaki told members and supporters of the party that the confidence reposed in him would not be taken for granted. He assured members of the party that he would carry out the mandate assigned to him. While recalling the history of the PDP, the SAN said, “Today, as I talk to you, the only political party that has retained its name is the Peoples Democratic Party. “This has been possible because this is the party for the Nigerian people. Make no mistake about it; we are returning the party to you, the people. There will be no more impunity. The former minister said the party would listen to Nigerians and give them what they want. He said the PDP would reunite the party by bringing back those who have left.

“We will appeal to you to come back because the task ahead of us is saving Nigerian democracy, saving Nigeria from the precipice,” he added. He also said the party would soon release its guiding principles and hit the ground running.

Turaki, 54, hails from Kebbi State and attended the University of Jos, Plateau State, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Law.

He was called to the bar after completing his studies at the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.

He has over 25 years of post-qualification experience.

The senior lawyer was also a candidate for the Kebbi State governorship election in 2011.

He was sworn in by then-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and was appointed as the Minister of the Ministry of Special Duties, Presidency, in February 2013.

Ibadan Convention

The national convention, which was held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, had delegates from 17 states across the country in attendance. Governor who attended the convention were Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum.