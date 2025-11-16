DSS Arrests Suspected Arms Dealer Linked To Plateau Attacks

The Department of State Services says its operatives have disrupted an alleged arms supply network linked to attacks in Plateau State and neighbouring areas, arresting a suspected arms dealer.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the secret police said the suspect allegedly manufactured and distributed weapons and ammunition to armed groups operating in Plateau and other northern states.

The suspect was nabbed on November 12, 2025, following intelligence that led operatives to his workshop in the Mista Ali area of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

DSS operatives were said to have recovered components of improvised explosive devices, chemicals and equipment from the location.

“Operatives of the Department of State Services have successfully disrupted a high target arms supply network linked to terrorist activities in Plateau and neighbouring states. The operation led to the arrest of Musa Abubakar, a key arms dealer, following precise intelligence on November 12, 2025,” the statement read.

“The suspect confessed to having manufactured and distributed high-calibre weapons and ammunition to armed groups involved in violent attacks in Plateau State and other northern regions.

“His arrest followed credible intelligence on activities of the suspect, which led to a targeted raid on his arms manufacturing workshop located in the Mista Ali area of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.”

Recently, the secret service recaptured Abdulazeez Obadaki, also known as Bomboy, a Kuje Prison escapee accused of involvement in the Owo and Deeper Life Church attacks.

It had earlier announced the arrest of nine suspects, including 46-year-old Timna Manjol.