NDLEA Arrests Wanted Suspect, Recovers Large Drug Shipment, Forex In Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Frank Chijioke Ibemesi, alias Chisco Bee, in the Isolo area of Lagos State.

The 42-year-old Ibemesi, who is the MD/CEO of Franc CJ Ibemesi Nig Ltd, was arrested at his Daisy Garden Hotel, 66-68 Agbeke street, Ago palace way in the early hours of Saturday, November 15.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the suspect was nabbed after weeks of intelligence and surveillance on his alleged criminal activities.

Recovered from him were 42 jumbo bags and four cartoons of Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 1,762.8 kilograms were recovered. Also seized from him at the point of his arrest include: $11,600 US dollars; ⁠2,000 British Pounds; 2,200 Euros and 50 Canadian dollars, all in cash.

Similarly, the anti-narcotics agency thwarted an attempt by a suspected drug smugglers, to load and distribute across the country large quantities of processed skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing a total of 11,135 kilograms.

The suspects, said to be operating at Orita-Apeje, Araromi-Okeodo forest reserve in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State, met their waterloo on Tuesday, November 11.

“Two trucks being used to transport the illicit consignments: a Volvo truck marked WWR 29 XA and a Mercedes truck with registration number AWK 713 YZ were seized and seven suspects arrested,” the statement read.

“Those in custody in connection with the seizure are: Lucky Abiodun; Julius Amos; Victor Ngbikili; Sunday Oduegwu; Ibrahim Akanni; Eze Godstime; and Fred Ifeanyichukwu.”

