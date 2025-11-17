Anthony Joshua To Fight YouTube Star Jake Paul

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight YouTube star Jake Paul in a professional bout in the United States next month, Matchroom Boxing announced on Monday.

Britain’s Joshua, the 36-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight champion, will take on the YouTuber-turned-boxer at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds.

The bout is a replacement fight for America’s Paul, who had been scheduled to take on lightweight Gervonta Davis in an exhibition match earlier this month before the fight was cancelled.

Paul, 28, beat heavyweight great Mike Tyson in Texas in November 2024.

Joshua has not fought since being stopped by British compatriot Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September last year in their IBF title bout.

AFP