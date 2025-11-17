Ex-Kaduna Gov Makarfi Resigns As PDP BoT Secretary

The former Governor of Kaduna State and Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has resigned from his position, citing zoning concerns and the emergence of a new National Chairman from his geopolitical zone as reasons for his resignation.

In his resignation letter dated November 17, 2025, which he addressed to the PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Makarfi recalled that the development comes barely two months after he first attempted to quit the role through the PDP BoT WhatsApp platform—an action he said was temporarily suspended at the request of the BoT leadership.

“You may recall that about two months ago, I had resigned as Secretary of the Board and posted same on the Board’s WhatsApp platform,” Makarfi wrote in the letter on Monday.

According to him, Wabara intervened at the time and asked him to stay on until the PDP concluded its national convention and produced a substantive National Chairman.

“Mr. Chairman, you may recall that you personally urged me to stay on until after a convention that produced a Chairman,” he stated.

The former Kaduna State governor said his decision was guided by a long-held conviction that both the BoT Secretary and the National Chairman of the party should not originate from the same geopolitical zone. And with the new Chairman emerging from the North-West, the same zone he hails from, Makarfi said it had become necessary to step aside.

“The principal reason for my resignation then and now was, and is still, my belief that the National Chairman of the party and the Secretary should not come from the same geopolitical zone,” he wrote.

“Now that a Chairman has emerged from the North West, where I come from, it is necessary to give him full space to do the needful.”

He stated that the decision was made in the interest of fairness and to avoid any perception of imbalance in the PDP’s leadership structure.

“Accordingly, I hereby formally resign as Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from today, November 17th, 2025,” the letter read.

The two-term former governor expressed gratitude to Wabara and other BoT members for what he described as a cordial working relationship throughout his tenure.

“I truly appreciate the very respectful relationship between us during my period as Secretary,” he said, adding: “I also appreciate all Board members for their support and good relationship that prevailed during my period as Secretary.”