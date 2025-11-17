PHOTOS: Tinubu Receives Duke Of Edinburgh Prince Edward

President Bola Tinubu on Monday received the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward, at the State House in Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a post on X on Monday.

Edward is in Nigeria to host a series of events in Lagos from 17 – 23 November 2025 to champion the expansion of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award across the world.

READ ALSO: Amaechi, El-Rufai In Attendance As David Mark Unveils ADC National Secretariat

The event is expected to convene almost 200 young people from more than 50 countries over the week, alongside hundreds of leaders delivering the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award globally, policymakers, and representatives from global youth movements.

Young people will take part in an intensive three-day youth leadership programme, before taking part in the International Award’s triennial Forum focused on expanding access to the Award globally.

Last year almost 1.2 million young people in more than 130 countries took part in the Award. While young people in the UK make up around half of all participants, Kenya has the second-highest number of young people involved in the Award. In Nigeria – where this week’s events are taking place – participation has surged by 37% in the past year, reflecting increasing interest across West Africa.

See photos from the visit below: