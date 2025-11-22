Abduction: School Counters Niger Govt, Denies Claim Of Prior Warning

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has denied the Niger state government’s claims that St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Papiri received a security alert before Friday’s abduction.

In a statement signed on Saturday by Daniel Atori, Media Aide to Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) clarified the school’s position.

He said it was necessary to address “the issue of prior warnings from either the government or security agencies.

Bishop Yohanna, who clarified that the school belonged to the Catholic Diocese and not to any individual, added that he was “greeted with propaganda that the school was given a circular from the government.

“That is not true. We did not receive any circular. It must be an afterthought and a way to shift blame.

“I have just returned to the village after visiting the school and meeting parents to assure them of ongoing rescue efforts. In 2022, when we heard of rumours of security challenges, we shut down immediately.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: [UPDATED] Gunmen Attack School In Niger State, Abduct Students

The bishop queried why the school would “ignore a government directive now,” and also dismissed reports that some Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja before the attack.

Yohanna said the Education Secretary also confirmed that he received no circular and issued none, adding that the National Association of Private Schools also received no safety directive.

“We have asked the Education Secretary if he received a circular; he said no, or if he was asked to send any to us, he said no. We asked if he was verbally informed, and he also said no. Let them tell the world who they gave the circular to or through what channel they sent it.

“We also asked the National Association of Private Schools; they did not get any such circular. They claimed the school was shut down and reopened a few days ago, which is also not true. We are law-abiding,” he said.

The Niger State Government condemned the attack, describing it as “deeply saddening and avoidable.”

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, the government said security assessments were ongoing.

Govt’s Stance

Meanwhile, the state government insisted it had earlier received credible intelligence indicating rising threats in Niger North.

It said it directed the suspension of construction works and the temporary closure of boarding schools in vulnerable areas.

It said St. Mary’s School allegedly “reopened without clearance and violated the safety directive.” The SSG said the violation “exposed pupils and staff to severe risk.”

Security agencies launched a full investigation and intensified search-and-rescue operations. The government stated it remained in constant communication with security formations.

It appealed to school owners and community leaders to adhere strictly to security advisories, reiterating that protecting children remained its highest priority.

Toll Rises To 315

CAN confirmed a significant increase in the number of abducted pupils and teachers after further verification.

Bishop Yohanna said, “The total number of victims abducted is now 303 students (male and female), including 12 teachers (4 females and 8 males), bringing the total to 315 abductees.

“The total of pupils and students is 629, with primary having 430 and secondary having 199 students. We discovered that 88 more students were also captured after they tried to escape,” the statement read.

He said the confirmation followed “a detailed census after earlier assumptions that many students escaped.”

He said the parents’ inquiries revealed that several children earlier believed to be safe were actually missing. Bishop Yohanna also appealed for calm.

“We will continue to collaborate with security operatives and the government for the safe return of all abductees,” he said.

Gunmen stormed St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in the early hours of Friday. Sources said the attackers rode on more than 60 motorcycles and were accompanied by a van.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They reportedly shot the school’s gatekeeper, leaving him seriously injured. A community source said the attack occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. The Niger State Police Command later confirmed the abduction.

Amid security concerns, the Federal Government ordered the immediate closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges on Friday.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, approved the directive, citing “recent security challenges.” The ministry instructed the principals of the affected areas to enforce the closure. Some other states have also followed suit in shutting down schools.

The decision followed two abductions in just this week.

On Monday, gunmen abducted 26 schoolgirls during an attack in Maga, Kebbi State. On Tuesday, 38 people were abducted and two killed when gunmen attacked the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, with the attackers demanding a ₦100 million ransom per victim.

Rising tension also triggered false claims on Friday of an abduction in Nasarawa. The Nasarawa State Police Command said reports of two abducted pupils were “false and not reflective of the true state of affairs.”

Meanwhile, with mounting calls, President Bola Tinubu ordered the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi and also postponed his planned trips to Johannesburg and Angola.

The renewed school abductions intensified nationwide concerns over rising insecurity. UNICEF and other global bodies have repeatedly urged Nigeria to prioritise learner safety.