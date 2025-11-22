VIDEO: Zulum Declares Fasting, Prayers Over Resurgence Of Boko Haram In North-East

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has declared fasting and prayer over the festering insecurity in the North-Eastern state.

Zulum made the declaration during a statewide broadcast on Saturday, saying the move is to seek God’s guidance amid the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

“As a people of faith, we believe our security strategies must be underpinned by prayer. I, hereby declare Monday, 24th November, 2025, as a Statewide Day of Fasting and Prayer for the restoration of peace in Borno State and the country,” governor Zulum said.

“On this day, I call upon every resident of Borno, regardless of faith, to join in prayer for the lasting peace and prosperity of our beloved state and Nigeria.”

The governor believes “Collective prayer and fasting can strengthen communal faith and bring relief to the state”.

Watch his broadcast below: