50 Children Abducted From Catholic School In Niger State Have Escaped – CAN

Fifty of the more than 300 children abducted from a Catholic school in Niger state have escaped their captors.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, adding they escaped between Friday and Saturday.
“We have received some good news as fifty pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents,” said Daniel Atori, the media aide to CAN Chairman in Niger State, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese.
“The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have reunited with their parents as they could not return to the school after they escaped. We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents,” the statement read.
“Note that, in the primary section out of the total number of 430 pupils we have in the school, 377 of them are boarders and the remaining 53 others are non boarders.
“Currently, aside the 50 pupils that escaped and have returned home, we have 141 pupils who were not carried away. As it stands now, we have 236 pupils, another 3 children who belong to our staff, 14 Secondary students making a total 253 children including 12 members of staff with the abductors.”
He stated that Bishop Yohanna who is also the Proprietor of the school and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese gave the update.
He also called for calm, seeking prayers for the successful rescue of the remaining victims.
“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims.
“I want to call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful as we will continue to actively collaborate with security operatives, community leaders, government and relevant authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.
“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers.”
Over 300 students were abducted when terrorists invaded the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri in the Agwarra local government area of Niger State.
Although initial report said 227 people were taken against their will on Friday, CAN put the total number of victims abducted by suspected terrorists at 315.
Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, gave the update after a verification exercise and a final census was carried out.
A breakdown of newly released data showed that 303 students and 12 teachers were affected.
Yohanna said, “After we left the school at Papiri, we decided to make calls, do a verification exercise, and do further enquiries on those we had thought escaped successfully, only to discover that 88 more students were also captured after they tried to escape.
“Our attention was drawn to when some parents whose children we had thought escaped from the attack also came asking about their children. We became curious, and that was when we did a census and discovered that they were abducted.”
‘No Prior Warning’
The Niger CAN Chairman also addressed the widely reported notion that there were intelligent reports before the abduction.
“Also, it is very pertinent that we address the issue of prior warnings from either the government or security agencies, as peddled in some quarters.
“I have just got back to the village this night after I visited the school where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and Security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely but was gritted with what I term “propaganda” that the school was given a prior warning by the government through a circular.
“That is not true, we did not receive any circular, it must be an afterthought and a way to shift blame. In the past, around 2022, when we heard of rumours of a security challenge, we did not hesitate; we shut down immediately. Is it when there is a circular from the government asking us to shut down that we will now not obey?”
According to him, the affected school is owned by the Catholic Diocese and not any individual, as earlier reported.
“The school is owned by the Catholic Diocese and not by any individual. None of the Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja as they alleged. Whoever made that misleading statement should know that it is a false allegation and should withdraw such or provide the proofs and evidence.
“We have asked the Education Secretary if he received a circular, he said no; or if he was asked to send any to us, he said no. We asked if he was verbally informed, and he also said no. Let them tell the world who they gave the circular to, or through what channel they sent it.
“We also asked the National Association of Private Schools, and they did not get any such circular. They claimed the school was shut down and reopened a few days ago, which is also not true. We are law-abiding.”