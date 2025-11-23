50 Children Abducted From Catholic School In Niger State Have Escaped – CAN

Fifty of the more than 300 children abducted from a Catholic school in Niger state have escaped their captors.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, adding they escaped between Friday and Saturday.

“We have received some good news as fifty pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents,” said Daniel Atori, the media aide to CAN Chairman in Niger State, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese.

“The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have reunited with their parents as they could not return to the school after they escaped. We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents,” the statement read. Advertisement “Note that, in the primary section out of the total number of 430 pupils we have in the school, 377 of them are boarders and the remaining 53 others are non boarders. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> “Currently, aside the 50 pupils that escaped and have returned home, we have 141 pupils who were not carried away. As it stands now, we have 236 pupils, another 3 children who belong to our staff, 14 Secondary students making a total 253 children including 12 members of staff with the abductors.” Advertisement He stated that Bishop Yohanna who is also the Proprietor of the school and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese gave the update. He also called for calm, seeking prayers for the successful rescue of the remaining victims. “As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims. Advertisement “I want to call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful as we will continue to actively collaborate with security operatives, community leaders, government and relevant authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees. “May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Over 300 students were abducted when terrorists invaded the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri in the Agwarra local government area of Niger State. Although initial report said 227 people were taken against their will on Friday, CAN put the total number of victims abducted by suspected terrorists at 315.