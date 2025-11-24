Schoolgirls’ Abduction: Kebbi Gov Urges Tinubu to Review Security Architecture

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has called on President Bola Tinubu to review the country’s security architecture.

He explained that with recent security developments, there were enemies attempting to scuttle the democracy the nation currently enjoys.

READ ALSO: Military Reviewing Alleged Withdrawal Of Troops Before Kebbi School Attack — DHQ

The governor made the call on Monday when he received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

The Speaker, who was in Kebbi alongside other members of his entourage, visited to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the abduction of the Maga schoolgirls.

Abbas said the House strongly condemned the incident in its entirety and appealed to Governor Idris to immortalise the late Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, by naming the school after him.

While praying for the safe return of the abducted girls, the Speaker announced a donation of ₦20 million to Makuku’s family and ₦10 million to the family of the watchman who was also killed.

Still Awaiting Answers

Responding, Governor Idris said that he was still expecting answers from the military regarding the security lapses that allowed the abduction of the schoolgirls.

He said he was aware his earlier revelations did not go down well with some individuals, but emphasised that as a representative of the people, he had a responsibility to explain the lapses that occurred, especially as the government had not relented in supporting security agencies operating in the state.

The governor later accepted the Speaker’s request and promised to rename the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, after the late vice principal, Malam Hassan Makuku.

The attack, which occurred last Monday, led to the abduction of 25 schoolgirls.

Makuku was reported killed by the gunmen while trying to protect the girls.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor Idris had while condemning the school attack urged the military to identify who ordered the withdrawal of soldiers before the attack.

He said, “As a responsive government, when we received intelligence on a possible attack, we summoned a security meeting.

“The security agencies assured us that all was well and that personnel would be mobilised to the school.

“The military was deployed, but they later withdrew by 3 a.m., and by 3:45 a.m., then the incident happened.

“Who authorised the military to withdraw? How did security personnel pull out at such a critical time?”