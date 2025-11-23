Military Reviewing Alleged Withdrawal Of Troops Before Kebbi School Attack — DHQ

The Nigerian military has said it is reviewing the alleged withdrawal of soldiers from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, before bandits attacked and abducted 25 schoolgirls.

In a statement made available to Channels Television by the Defence Headquarters on Sunday, it also assured that it would take immediate corrective action to prevent a recurrence if the ongoing review identifies any lapse or gap.

The statement came in response to the call by the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, on the military to identify who ordered withdrawal of soldiers from the school.

The DHQ, however, noted that all operational decisions are based on intelligence assessments and the broader security architecture of the region.

“Regarding the allegation made by the Executive Governor of Kebbi State—that the terrorists struck 30 minutes after troops were withdrawn from the school, the Defence Headquarters is aware of this claim.

“In line with our standard procedure, a thorough review is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding troop deployment and movements in the area at the time of the incident.

Nevertheless, if the ongoing review identifies any lapse or gap, the Armed Forces will take immediate corrective action to prevent a recurrence,” the statement signed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, partly read.

While condemning the abduction of the 25 schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, and St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri (Agwara LGA) of Niger State, it said the Armed Forces of Nigeria were fully engaged in ongoing operations to ensure the safe rescue of the girls and the apprehension of the perpetrators.

“Our thoughts remain with the students, their families, and the community affected by this incident.

“The Defence Headquarters remains committed to working closely with state authorities, community leaders, and other security agencies to strengthen protection around schools and vulnerable communities,” the DHQ stated.

‘Rescue Effort Top Priority’

It also assured Nigerians that the rescue effort was a top priority, and troops were actively on the ground pursuing all actionable intelligence to ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

“The Defence Headquarters acknowledges the concerns of Nigerians regarding the recent increase in insecurity in parts of the North.

“We wish to assure the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to restoring peace and stability across all affected communities,” the statement added.

Deadly Attacks, Abductions

There have been heightened fears over recent attacks by bandits.

The Kebbi attack last week left the vice principal of the school dead, while over 300 school children from the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, Niger State, were whisked away by bandits.

Governor Idris said the situation was unfortunate, especially as the government had received intelligence reports on a planned attack and immediately convened a security meeting.

“As a responsive government, when we received intelligence on a possible attack, we summoned a security meeting.

“The security agencies assured us that all was well and that personnel would be mobilised to the school.

“The military was deployed, but they later withdrew by 3 a.m., and by 3:45 a.m., then the incident happened.

“Who authorised the military to withdraw? How did security personnel pull out at such a critical time?

“That is our concern. We have asked the military to investigate and identify who gave that order,” he said when he received the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, who paid him a sympathy visit over the incident.

In view of the growing concerns, the Federal Government ordered the closure of several unity schools across the country.

Some state governments also ordered the closure of schools to forestall further abductions.