IGP, Bago Vow To Rescue Abducted Niger Schoolchildren

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Niger State Governor Umaru Bago have vowed to rescue all schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School, describing the incident as one of the most distressing security breaches in recent times.

Egbetokun expressed concern over the worsening security situation in Niger State, describing it as a hotspot for attacks, displacement, and the rising boldness of criminal groups.

Speaking during a visit to the state, the IGP warned that Nigeria is facing “a deeply troubling security moment,” stressing that only a united and well-coordinated response involving the government, security agencies, traditional leaders, and community networks can reverse the tide.

He described the abduction of pupils and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, as one of the most heartbreaking incidents in recent times.

READ ALSO: Brazil’s Bolsonaro Exhausts Appeals, To Serve 27-Year Sentence

While commending the escape and reunion of 50 pupils with their families, he said the responsibility of rescuing the remaining victims “weighs heavily on the nation’s conscience.”

“We have deployed additional tactical assets to Niger State, expanded our intelligence platforms, and we are prepared to give everything necessary to ensure the remaining pupils and their teachers are rescued unharmed,” Egbetokun said.

He also thanked Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago for his continued support to the police, describing him as a strong partner in the fight against insecurity.

He vowed that the police would not allow criminal elements to advance their agenda, especially attacks targeting schoolchildren, which he labelled “acts of terrorism designed to deny children their right to education.”

‘No Life Must Be Lost’

Responding, Governor Bago assured the IGP that Niger State remains fully committed to supporting security operations.

He noted that the exact number of missing pupils remains unclear, but said measures were underway to compile accurate data.

According to him, the Department of State Services (DSS) has opened a registration desk for parents whose children are missing. As of Sunday, only 14 parents had formally registered, though more are expected.

Bago acknowledged conflicting figures from the school, the church, the Ministry of Education, and security agencies, but stressed that the priority is securing every child, not apportioning blame.

“Even one missing child is too many. We will do everything within our power to recover them,” he said.

He added that tactical and intelligence units deployed by the IGP are already making progress, with hopes of further recoveries before the end of the day. Calling for unity, prayers, and calm, Bago urged Nigerians to set aside politics and defend the nation’s future.

“Our sovereignty is being threatened. This is not the time for blame games but a time to work together and save our country,” he said, while also thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the state’s security efforts.

Abduction

More than 300 students were abducted when terrorists invaded the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area on Friday.

Although initial reports placed the figure at 227, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said 315 people were confirmed abducted.

CAN also disclosed on Sunday that 50 of the abducted children escaped between Friday and Saturday and have since reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, following recent attacks and abductions, President Bola Tinubu has ordered a total security cordon over forests in Kwara State.

He also directed the Nigerian Air Force to expand air surveillance across deep forest areas in Niger, Kwara, and Kebbi, where terrorists are believed to be hiding.