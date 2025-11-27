El-Rufai Obtains ADC Membership Card In Kaduna

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has formally obtained the membership card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signaling a major political shift ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking after his registration at his ward in Ungwan Sariki, Kaduna North Local Government Area, El-Rufai expressed optimism that ADC will provide a credible platform and an alternative for Nigerians to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he criticized for incompetence.

He also called on youths aged 18 and above to obtain their ADC membership cards, stressing that it would empower them to vote for a candidate of their choice in 2027.

The former Kaduna governor was one of the opposition coalition leaders who met in July this year to adopt the ADC as the political platform to unseat the APC government in 2027.

The party appointed a former Senate President, David Mark, who has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as its interim national chairman, with a former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, appointed as the interim national secretary.

El-Rufai’s official joining of the party comes three days after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar officially joined the coalition party.

The 78-year-old politician disclosed this in a short post on his official X handle on Monday, attaching pictures of him holding the party’s membership card with the brief caption, “It’s official.”

El-Rufai was also present last week when the ADC unveiled its national secretariat in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja, the nation’s capital, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A former senate president and ADC National Chairman, David Mark, led other leaders of the party to the formal inauguration.