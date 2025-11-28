Wike Orders Revocation Of 1,095 Property Titles In FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced enforcement actions on 1,095 property titles recently revoked over the non-payment of statutory land charges.

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, disclosed this on Friday.

“The general public particularly holders of property in the FCT are hereby notified that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON has approved commencement of enforcement actions on a total of 1,095 properties in the Federal Capital City (FCC) for defaulting in various payments,” the statement read.

He said affected properties were in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse districts of the Federal Capital City (FCC).

While 835 properties were related to default on ground rent, 260 others involved violations connected to land use conversion fees and other penalties.

The administration said it had issued multiple public notices between May and November 2025 via national newspapers, online platforms and television stations, warning defaulters to clear their liabilities or risk losing their titles.

“Despite the several publications/public notices made by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in some national dailies, online platforms and television stations requesting defaulters to settle their financial obligations/liabilities to the FCTA namely – Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) Bill, Penalty/Violation Fee, and Land Use Conversion Fee, the underlisted property holders have failed to comply,” the statement read.

“This contravenes the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and also the terms and conditions of grant of the respective Rights of Occupancy.

Wike’s aide said his principal approved the enforcement after the expiration of the final 14-day grace period on November 25.

He said, “Following the expiration of the final grace period of fourteen (14) calendar days on Tuesday, the 25th of November 2025, the FCT Administration will carry out enforcement actions on the 835 properties for defaulting in payment of Ground Rent and 260 properties for defaulting in payment of Violation Fee and Land Use Conversion Fee.”