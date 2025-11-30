NDLEA Uncovers Drugs Packaged As Christmas Cookies, Arrests Suspects

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have dismantled a social media drug network responsible for the distribution of illicit substances packaged as imported Christmas cookies and snacks in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi said two individuals suspected to be the masterminds behind the operation were arrested in Lagos.

“Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered and dismantled a social media network used to distribute illicit substances packaged as imported Christmas cookies and snacks,with two masterminds arrested and taken into custody after a raid on their hideout in the Lekki area of Lagos,” the statement read.

“The drug syndicate run by the duo of Deji Adesanya and Olubiyi Majekodunmi had imported consignments of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis and a variety of colourful designer sachets with pictures and labels of cookies and snacks printed on them, and used to package the psychoactive substance in retail quantities.

“Following credible intelligence about the activities of the syndicate which operates and distributes through a WhatsApp platform, NDLEA operatives on Saturday, 22nd November 2025, raided their apartment at Ojulari street, Ikate area of Lekki, where a large quantity of the designer sachets and 5kilograms of Loud were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.”

READ ALSO: NDLEA Seizes ₦6.7bn Worth Of Tramadol, Codeine From Lagos Warehouse

In a separate operation in Lagos, operatives arrested 38-year-old drug kingpin, Philip Ucheka, in Ladipo, Mushin, while he was taking delivery of 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg. Three delivery vehicles used for distribution were also impounded.

The statement added, “In another operation in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, 27th November arrested a 38-year-old drug kingpin, Philip Ucheka, while taking delivery of 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg at the Ladipo area of Mushin. At the point of his arrest, three delivery vehicles were also seized from him.

At a courier company also in the state, officers intercepted 100 grams of Loud concealed inside a teddy bear imported from Thailand, while 548 capsules of tramadol hidden in Vitamin C and Magnesium bottles bound for the United Kingdom were seized from a logistics firm.

“At a courier company in Lagos, 100grams of Loud concealed in a teddy bear imported from Thailand were intercepted on Thursday, 27th November, while a consignment of 548 capsules of tramadol hidden in bottles of Vitamin C and Magnesium going to the United Kingdom were recovered at another logistics firm the following day, Friday, 28th November,” Babafemi stated.

In Oyo State, officers arrested 55-year-old Wasiu Kareem with 8,000 ampoules of pentazocine, 590 bottles of codeine syrup, 1,500 Co-codamol pills, and 9,900 tramadol capsules.