Senate Reconstitutes Security, Air Force, National Planning Committees

Amid renewed national security challenges, the Senate has announced a major shake-up of several standing committees, fulfilling its earlier pledge to reconstitute the committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The announcement was made during plenary on Tuesday by the Senate Selection Committee chaired by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Under the new arrangement, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi of Kebbi State is now named Chairman of the Senate committee on National Security and Intelligence. He previously headed the committee on National Planning.

The Senate also restructured the committee on Livestock and animal husbandry, appointing Senator Shehu Buba of Bauchi State as its new chairman. Senator Buba was last week removed as Chairman of the committee on National Security and Intelligence.

In a related adjustment, Senator Mustafa Musa from Yobe State has been appointed Chairman of the committee on National Planning.

The Senate committee on Air Force has also been altered with Senate Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu of Enugu State taking over as Acting Chairman. Senator Ngwu had served as the committee’s deputy chairman before the former chairman, Senator Akwashiki became indisposed.

The reconstitution, according to the leadership, is part of efforts to strengthen its oversight and improve response, particularly to emerging national security issues.