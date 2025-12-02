US Lawmakers To Meet Tuesday On ‘Escalating Violence’ In Nigeria

The United States House Appropriations Committee will host a joint congressional briefing on Tuesday to examine the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

US Congressman Riley Moore shared a notice on X, confirming that House Appropriations Committee Vice Chair and National Security Subcommittee Chair Mario Díaz-Balart will lead the session.

He will be joined by colleagues from the Appropriations Committee, as well as members of the Foreign Affairs and Financial Services Committees.

The briefing will also feature input from representatives of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and other subject-matter experts.

According to the announcement, the session aims to draw attention “to spotlight the escalating violence and targeted persecution of Christians in Nigeria.”

It added that “The roundtable will gather critical testimony to inform a comprehensive report – directed by President Trump – on the massacre of Nigerian Christians and the steps Congress can take to support the White House’s efforts to protect vulnerable faith communities worldwide.”

President Trump asked me and @HouseAppropsGOP to investigate the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. As part of this investigation, the committee is hosting a roundtable to continue building on the work we’ve done so far. Advertisement We will never turn a blind eye to our brothers and… pic.twitter.com/XoEoFY8YPr — Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) December 2, 2025

The briefing takes place against the backdrop of ongoing US-Nigeria discussions following a recent surge in terrorist attacks, highlighting efforts to strengthen bilateral security cooperation.

Last week, President Bola Tinubu approved the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of steps to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.

The composition of the group was part of the agreement reached during the recent trip to Washington, DC, by a high-level Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The NSA, according to a statement on Thursday, is expected to lead the Nigerian side of the group and will be supported by a multi-stakeholder team comprising senior officials from relevant government establishments.

Nigeria’s security challenges drew international attention when President Donald Trump raised the alarm over Christian genocide in Nigeria, threatening to send the US military to Nigeria “guns-a-blazing”.

But the Federal Government refuted the claim, saying it was taking steps to address the security challenges in the country.

Also, President Tinubu said the safety of Nigerians is his administration’s priority and insisted that the country remains committed to religious freedom and tolerance.

On November 21, the US House Subcommittee on Africa reviewed Nigeria’s redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

During the session, different speakers, while testifying before the subcommittee expressed divergent views on the killings in Nigeria.