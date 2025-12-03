Adeleke Yet To Officially Inform PDP Of His Resignation – Turaki

The Kabiru Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that the party has yet to receive any official communication from Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke concerning his resignation.

Adeleke had announced on Tuesday that he was leaving the PDP, citing the party’s ongoing internal disputes as the reason for his decision.

After the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja, Turaki told journalists that Adeleke is fully entitled under the constitution to either stay in the PDP or step away, emphasizing that the decision rests solely with the governor.

Turaki added that the PDP became aware of Adeleke’s resignation only through media reports and has not yet received any formal notification from the governor.

“We have seen online a letter said to be from him resigning from our party, but I tell you that we have not, up to this moment, received any formal indication that he has left,” Turaki said.

He said Adeleke’s name remains on the list of aspirants contesting for the governorship ticket in Osun.

“As far as we are concerned, even if the letter circulating online is genuine, Gov. Adeleke, like any Nigerian, has the freedom to associate as he wishes,” Turaki said.