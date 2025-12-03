UPDATED: Senate Confirms General Musa’s Nomination As Defence Minister

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, as Minister of Defence after a five-hour grilling by the lawmakers on Wednesday.

General Musa, the immediate past CDS, was confirmed by the lawmakers following the screening at the Senate chambers, a day after President Bola Tinubu nominated him for the position.

His screening came at the time of heightened insecurity in Nigeria, with mass abductions, especially in schools, becoming commonplace. One such incident was the kidnapping of 25 students in Maga, Kebbi State, with reports that troops left just before the assailants stormed the school.

General Musa said one of the first things he would do is to probe the alleged withdrawal of the troops, insisting that the military is not known for cowardice.

“We are going to go after them fully, working together with all the security agencies and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (of government),” the minister, dressed in a brown kaftan and a hula (cap), said at the event attended by his family members, among others.

“We are going to investigate fully. The Armed Forces have a way, and then from the defence, we are going to make sure that we continue with the oversight over their activities.”

Though the recent wave of mass abductions has been in schools, especially in the country’s northern region, kidnapping for ransom is a booming industry in parts of Nigeria.

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigerians paid N2.23tn as ransom between May 2023 and April 2024.

However, General Musa said Nigeria “must stop ransom payments” and in situations where such is done, “we can track the monies being paid,” emphasizing the use of technology in the fight against insecurity.

“The use of technology is very important. Like I said, if are able to have a database – every Nigerian has a number linked to everything you have electronically – we can monitor everything,” Musa, who was the CDS between June 2023 and October 2025, said.

He ruled out negotiation with criminals, insisting it “comprises security”. According to him, such a move gives the assailants time to regroup and also buy weapons, which they use in attacking communities.