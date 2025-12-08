IBM Buying Data Management Firm Confluent For $11bn

IBM announced Monday that it will purchase US data management company Confluent for $11 billion, seeking to expand its footprint into the increasingly important field of real-time data for AI.

The acquisition will combine IBM’s AI and cloud computing capabilities with Confluent’s real-time data streaming platform, which helps businesses connect and process data across different systems.

“IBM and Confluent together will enable enterprises to deploy generative and agentic AI better and faster,” IBM chief Arvind Krishna said in a statement.

Confluent, based in Mountain View, California, has more than 6,500 clients, including over 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

Under the deal, IBM will pay $31 per share in cash for all outstanding Confluent stock, the companies said in a joint statement.

The deal reflects the growing importance of real-time data management as companies increasingly deploy AI applications and agents that require instant access to information from multiple sources.

Jay Kreps, Confluent’s CEO and co-founder, said the merger would “accelerate our strategy with IBM’s go-to-market expertise, global scale and extensive portfolio.”

Confluent’s major shareholders, holding about 62 percent of voting power, have agreed to support the transaction, which requires shareholder and regulatory approval.

AFP