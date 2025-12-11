Eight UNIJOS Students Killed In Road Accident

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) community has been thrown into mourning following an accident that claimed the lives of eight students of the institution.

The crash, involving a trailer and a bus conveying eleven students, happened around 2:30 a.m. opposite Unity Bank along Zaria Road, Jos, Plateau State.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau State Sector Command Public Education Officer, Peter Longsan, seven students were found dead when responders arrived at the scene.

Another victim died in the hospital, bringing the total fatalities to eight.

The remaining three students, all male like the deceased, are receiving treatment.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the bus was travelling at high speed and attempted a wrongful overtaking.

This caused the driver to lose control before colliding with the trailer.

FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olajide Mogaji, said a detailed investigation was underway.

Mogaji urged motorists, especially commercial drivers, to avoid night journeys, speeding, dangerous driving, and driving when fatigued or under the influence.

“The government needs you alive and wants you to live life to the fullest this festive season and beyond,” he said, calling on the public to dial the FRSC toll-free line 122 to report crashes or road emergencies.