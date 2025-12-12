APC Formally Registers Gov Fubara As Party Member

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been formally registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after receiving his party membership card at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State APC Chairman, Tony Okocha, who represented the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, presented the card to Fubara on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Governor Fubara said his decision to join the APC was aimed at promoting unity and development in Rivers State.

Fubara said aligning with the ruling party at the federal level became necessary to ensure political stability and accelerate development across the state.

He noted that supporting President Bola Tinubu is not only a matter of political alignment but also a show of appreciation for the President’s sacrifices in keeping the Rivers State government standing through its most challenging moments.

The Governor emphasized that now that Rivers State is united under one political family with the federal government, the task ahead to strengthen the APC and secure a smooth political sail into 2027 has become clearer and more achievable.

He assured the party’s national leadership that Rivers State would remain a stronghold of the APC under his watch, pledging to take full responsibility for meeting the needs of the party executive and sustaining its activities across the state.

Governor Fubara also thanked leaders and supporters who stood by him, urging them to double their commitment as the state moves into what he described as a new phase of political consolidation and development.

In his remarks, Yilwatda, represented by Okocha, congratulated Governor Fubara on his bold decision to join the party.

Yilwatda said the governor’s reasons for defecting were sound, patriotic, and in the best interest of the state.

He noted that the governor’s entry into the APC opens a new chapter for unity among political leaders in Rivers State, now coming together under one political family.

The ceremony was attended by senior party figures, including the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Keyamo was the guest of Governor Fubara for the commissioning of the Ikwerre road-Igwiruta-Airport road project and flag-off of the construction of a bypass to provide access to communities around the Port Harcourt International Airport.