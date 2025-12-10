VIDEO: Fubara, Other Rivers Defectors Have Embraced Tinubu By Joining APC — Analyst

A professor of public law, River State University, Ritchard Wokocha, says those in the state who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have embraced President Bola Tinubu.

Wokocha, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, said it is an alliance with President Tinubu.

“What it implies is that for him [Governor Siminalayi Fubara] and his house, they have decided to embrace the President by joining the president’s party,” he said.

“The FCT minister may be in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but is working currently under an All Progressive Congress government. If the state structure has moved to the All Progressive Congress, it should mean that they are together now because they are under the same leader now and are not taking different instructions from different directions,” Wokocha said.

However, the professor thinks this should signify a new possibility for peace and opportunity in Rivers state, “because at the moment it feels like all the segments of Rivers political theatre where they had all the drama are now aligned to one side and have allegiance to one leader, which is the President”.

He thinks it “signifies a coming together, and we should expect less negative drama, as we have seen in the past”.