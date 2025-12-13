I Won’t Near Politics Even If Offered $1bn — Oyedepo

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, says not even $1 billion was able to make him join politics.

He disclosed this while speaking at the Day 5 impartation service of the church’s annual convocation, Shiloh 2025, monitored by Channels Television.

“In 2015, I warned the church that trouble was coming. Didn’t trouble come?

“If you gave me 1 billion dollars, I would not even go near politics. It is off my calling. Those who are not called there will lose their dignity and respect. They will lose everything”, he said.

Oyedepo urged members of the church to focus on their divine calling.

He emphasised that it is in their area of calling that they can “rule their world” and be enlisted in the end-time army of God.

The bishop further highlighted the urgency of the times, noting the world’s desperate need for divine intervention.

“The world is groaning in darkness, but as embedded in Romans 8:19, the world is waiting for the earnest manifestations of the children of God.

“The army of God is about to emerge to proffer solutions to national crises in the order of Joseph and Daniel. It is the day of what eyes have not seen or ears heard,” he further said.

Shiloh 2025 commenced on December 9and will conclude on December 14, 2025, at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, bringing together worshippers for spiritual teachings, impartation, and fellowship.