Saturday News Recap: ISWAP Repelled, Salah Assists, Chelsea Win, Oyedepo Rejects Politics, Wike Defends Loyalty To Tinubu +More

ISWAP Repelled

Nigerian Troops Foiled Terrorists’ Attack With VBIEDs In Borno

Nigerian troops under Operation HADIN KAI have repelled a major assault by ISWAP terrorists in Guzamala, Borno State. The attackers deployed two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), both of which were neutralised before they could breach the military base.

Several insurgents were killed, weapons and logistics recovered, and the terrorists’ operational capacity was significantly degraded.

The army confirmed no breach of the Forward Operating Base, with aggressive patrols now dominating the area to reassure local communities. The operation underscores the resilience of Nigerian forces and their determination to secure the northeast against terrorist threats.

Chelsea, Liverpool Win

Palmer Shines, Salah Sets Up Goal For Liverpool

Liverpool and Chelsea both secured morale-boosting victories in the Premier League on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah returning to set up a goal in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Cole Palmer inspiring Chelsea’s 2-0 triumph against Everton.

At Anfield, Hugo Ekitike struck within 46 seconds before heading home Salah’s corner in the 60th minute, sealing the points for the Reds after a turbulent run of form. Salah’s comeback, greeted by huge cheers, offered reassurance to fans amid speculation about his future.

At Stamford Bridge, Palmer marked his first start since September with a 21st-minute opener, ending Chelsea’s four-game winless streak. The England midfielder, back from groin and toe injuries, lifted the Blues back into the top four and underlined his importance to their attacking play. Both results provided timely boosts for clubs chasing Champions League qualification, with Liverpool steadying their campaign and Chelsea regaining momentum.

Farmers’ Protection

Nigerian Army Clears Bandit Hideouts In Taraba

Similarly, troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have cleared bandit hideouts in Takum, Taraba State, to protect farmers during harvest season. Working with hunters and vigilantes, soldiers secured farmlands and combed Zambana Forest, disrupting criminal operations.

Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa assured residents of full deployment to safeguard lives and livelihoods, urging communities to support security agencies with timely intelligence. The operation aims to guarantee a peaceful harvest and festive season.

Oyedepo Rejects Politics

Cleric Vows Never To Join Politics, Even For $1bn

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has declared he would never enter politics, even if offered $1 billion. Speaking at Shiloh 2025, he stressed that politics was outside his divine calling, urging Christians to focus on their spiritual assignments.

He warned that those not called to politics risked losing dignity and emphasised that believers must manifest solutions to crises in the order of biblical figures like Joseph and Daniel.

Wike Defends Tinubu Support

Ex-Rivers Gov Insists Loyalty To President Unblemished

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike says he has no regrets about supporting President Bola Tinubu since 2022. At his 58th birthday celebration, Wike insisted his stance was based on equity and justice, recalling his role in Rivers State during the 2023 elections.

Political allies praised his leadership, describing him as a consistent and influential figure. Wike pledged continued collaboration with his supporters, dismissing criticism as motivation to keep pushing forward.

PDP Leaders Visit Obasanjo

Opposition Party Vows To Challenge Ruling APC

PDP National Chairman Taminu Turaki led party leaders to meet former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, declaring the party “battle-ready” for the 2027 general elections. He said PDP would first reclaim Ekiti and Osun states before challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national level.

Obasanjo was praised for his democratic contributions, with leaders describing the visit as a “new dawn” for the party. Turaki urged unity, stressing that Nigerians were tired of APC governance and ready for change.

