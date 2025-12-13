Troops Repel ISWAP Attack, Neutralise VBIEDs, Recover Weapons, Logistics In Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have successfully repelled a coordinated attack by ISWAP terrorists targeting soldiers conducting stabilisation operations in Mairari, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, delivering a decisive blow to the group’s offensive capability in the area during the late hours of Friday.

During the attempted attack, terrorists attempted to breach the base using two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs). Both VBIEDs were promptly detected and neutralised by the determined troops, preventing any penetration of the base.

CCTV footage confirmed that several terrorists were killed and others sustained serious injuries. Surviving elements were seen evacuating their dead and wounded from the scene.

According to Lt. Col. Sani Una, the Spokesperson for the theatre command: “Following the failed assault, troops from Sector 3 OPHK/MNJTF, supported by the Theatre Command Quick Reaction Group, Nigeria Police Crack Team, and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conducted a thorough exploitation of the area in the early hours of 13 December 2025.”

“The exploitation led to the discovery of multiple terrorist corpses and a cache of weapons, ammunition, and logistics abandoned during the terrorists’ hasty withdrawal,” the statement continued.

Recovered items include AK-47 rifles, magazines and ammunition, belts of PKT rounds, hand grenades, motorcycles, communication devices, combat gear, medical and sustainment items, and other materials indicative of sustained terrorist operations. These recoveries significantly degrade the operational capacity of the terrorists and deny them the ability to operate freely in the area.

Lt. Col. Una also confirmed that the two neutralised VBIEDs were destroyed by the OPHK defensive fire system, causing substantial damage to the road at two separate points. However, no breach of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) was recorded, underscoring the preparedness and resilience of the troops.

Troops are currently dominating the general area with aggressive fighting patrols to prevent further terrorist activity and reassure local communities of a continued security presence.