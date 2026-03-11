Senate Asks Military To Intensify Counter-Insurgency After Deadly Attack In Borno

The Senate has called on the Armed Forces to intensify ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East by strengthening intelligence gathering, surveillance and operational capabilities to end insecurity in the region and across the country.

The resolution followed a motion raised by Senator Tahir Monguno (representing Borno North) over the recent deadly attack on a military formation in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State that resulted in the death of three soldiers within three days.

According to the Sen. Monguno, suspected insurgents launched a coordinated assault on an Army base in Kukawa Local Government Area in the early hours of March 9, 2026. The attackers reportedly approached the military formation from multiple directions and engaged troops in a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours.

Lawmakers expressed concern that the attack resulted in the death of Lieutenant Colonel Umar Faroug, described as a key officer who played a major role in facilitating the return of displaced residents to Kukawa town after it was previously overrun by insurgents. Several other soldiers were also reportedly killed during the encounter.

In his motion, Sen. Munguno also noted that military vehicles were set ablaze and weapons looted during the attack, which they said forms part of a renewed wave of assaults on military positions in the North-East despite ongoing counter-insurgency operations under Operation HADIN KAI.

The Senate while commending officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their bravery, underscored the strategic importance of sustained military operations, improved intelligence gathering and enhanced logistical support in consolidating gains already made in the fight against insurgency.

Lawmakers subsequently observed a minute of silence in honour of soldiers who lost their lives in defence of the country during the attack.