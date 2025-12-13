Tinubu Hails Wike As ‘Top Performer’ On His 58th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, as he marks his 58th birthday on December 13.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu praised Wike for a life distinguished by purpose, courage, and dedicated public service.

Describing Wike as “an audacious top performer who defies obstacles and delivers results,” the President highlighted the minister’s significant contributions to the ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory, particularly through his aggressive infrastructure renewal agenda.

Tinubu specifically acknowledged Wike’s recent intervention in breaking a 14-year deadlock in the construction of the Apo–Karshi Road.

The President commended Wike’s resilience, “can-do attitude,” and commitment to excellence, thanking him for his consistency in delivering impactful projects and reforms.

“Nyesom Wike has been one of the shining stars in the cabinet — an exceptional performer, developing infrastructure in the Federal Capital like never before and proving that his ‘Mr. Project’ moniker extends beyond his home state of Rivers,” Tinubu said.

“I commend him for being one of the champions of our Renewed Hope Agenda, even though he belongs to another party, and wish him continued strength and fulfillment as he marks another year in his life journey.”

President Tinubu wished the minister good health, renewed strength, and greater accomplishments as he continues to serve the nation in his role as FCT Minister.s ahead.