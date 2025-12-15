Detty December: Shallipopi, Teni, Lil Kesh Headline Hennessy Artistry Lagos Finale

The second weekend of Detty December in Lagos came alive as Shallipopi, Teni and Lil Kesh delivered electrifying performances at the Hennessy Artistry: The Reboot Lagos Finale.

The grand finale took place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Fidelity Ground, Victoria Island, Lagos, marking the climax of Hennessy’s 2025 cultural series in Nigeria.

From the moment guests arrived, the venue’s entrance exuded a dreamy, almost majestic ambience, setting the tone for a night of music, art, fashion and nightlife.

Billed as a major Detty December opener, the free but RSVP-only event drew a packed crowd of Millennials and Gen Z partygoers, with activities running from early evening until the early hours of Sunday.

Shallipopi, Teni and Lil Kesh thrilled the audience with high-energy sets, performing at intervals until about 2 am, while top and upcoming acts kept the momentum alive throughout the night.

The DJ lineup ensured nonstop energy, with performances from DJ Consequence, Six7even and DJ Mitchelle.

More acts like DJ Stev, MC Drop, Hypeman Active Boy, King Jimmie, CEE Y, MS DSF, Ofor and Jerry Shaffer also kept the night alive.

The event also attracted several celebrities and reality TV stars, including BBNaija alumni Tacha, Neo, Liquorose and Ozo, who mingled freely with fans.

Beyond the music, Hennessy Artistry delivered a fully immersive experience. Guests explored interactive zones featuring live painting, paint-and-sip sessions, mixology stations and customised merchandise corners.

Games such as the classic wooden block stacking game [known as Jenga], tennis ball cup, wooden tic-tac-toe and snooker added a playful edge to the celebration.

Fashion also took centre stage, with a runway showcase that reinforced Hennessy’s connection to youth culture, creativity and bold self-expression.

Visually, the venue was transformed with red-dominated lighting, fog effects, LED screens and seamless transitions between activity zones, creating a continuous flow of excitement.

Social media was soon flooded with clips of pulsating crowds, vibrant performances and artistic moments, with many attendees’ energy describing the night as a “shutdown”.

The Lagos finale raised the bar for Detty December and left more eagerness for the next wave of events.