Emergency Rule: Supreme Court Judgement Threatens Democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the Supreme Court’s judgement affirming the president’s powers to declare a state of emergency and suspend elected officials in any part of the country.

PDP in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Ini Ememobong, described the apex court’s ruling as a “dangerous democratic bend with far-reaching implications” for federalism and constitutional governance.

“While we respect the authority of the apex court and recognise its finality within our jurisdiction, we are nevertheless compelled to draw attention to the grave dangers that can emanate from the interpretation of the reasoning in this judgement on the political landscape of our country,” the statement reads.

It said the outcome of the case and the judgment was dangerous to the sustenance of democracy as it gave a legal tooth to the emergency rule declared in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state House of Assembly for six months.

The suit, marked SC/CV/329/2025, challenged the powers of the President to suspend democratically elected officials like the Governor and Deputy Governor, and democratic institutions such as the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The party argued that the decision of the court seemed to justify emergency rule where it was not implemented in compliance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), thereby giving the President the power to suspend a governor at the slightest provocation.

“Our concern is anchored on the age-long principle of law that the express mention of one thing excludes others (expressio unius est exclusio alterius), and the clear constitutional position that no person or institution (other than the state house of assembly or a court of law) is empowered to remove a governor from office, even temporarily, during the subsistence of a constitutional term.

“To hold otherwise is to create a pathway by which a president, with the active support of the national assembly, can compel political alignment or compliance through the instrumentality of emergency powers in ways not envisaged by the constitution.

“We submit that the interpretation of this judgment has the potential to reverse the hard-won democratic gains by unwittingly making state governments completely subservient to the federal government, forcing them to seek to ‘connect to the centre’ by joining the ruling party, as we are already witnessing.

“We cannot reconcile how, in a federation (not a unitary state), an elected president can be empowered to dismantle the democratic structures of a federating unit, sack elected officials, and appoint leaders there, without consciously promoting authoritarianism and entrenching tyranny.”

Ememobong asked the National Assembly to “urgently initiate constitutional and legislative safeguards” to clearly define and limit the scope of the president’s emergency powers, to prevent imminent abuse and preserve Nigeria’s federation.

Emergency Rule

President Bola Tinubu had on March 18 imposed emergency rule in Rivers, suspended the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the house of assembly for six months.

Governors elected on the platform of the PDP questioned the legality of the president’s actions, particularly on whether he can lawfully suspend or interfere with the offices of a governor and deputy governor, replacing them with a sole administrator.

The governors subsequently challenged the emergency rule at the supreme court, arguing that Tinubu violated the provisions of the 1999 Constitution regarding the powers, independence and functions of state governors and assemblies.