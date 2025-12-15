FRSC To Prosecute TikToker Peller Over Reckless Driving

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has ordered the prosecution of popular TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, following a viral video showing him livestreaming while driving, an act that ended in a road crash.

Reacting to the video, Mohammed, in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Monday, expressed deep concern over what he described as a ‘growing trend of reckless road use by some celebrities, content creators, and social media influencers who, in the quest for online attention, deliberately flout traffic regulations and endanger lives.’

The statement followed widespread circulation of a video in which the streamer was seen driving while clearly distressed and engaging in a live broadcast, which resulted in a crash that triggered the vehicle’s airbag and drew intervention from bystanders.

According to the FRSC, the act directly violates road traffic regulations and poses grave danger to other innocent road users.

The Corps Marshal has therefore directed the Lagos State Sector Commander to “immediately activate all necessary processes for the prosecution of the individual involved for reckless driving, use of phone while driving, and distracted driving, in accordance with extant traffic laws.”

Mohammed issued a reminder that fame does not equal immunity from the law.

“This incident, which could have resulted in loss of lives, serves as a grim reminder that fame does not confer immunity from the law, nor does it excuse dangerous behaviour on public roads,” he said.

He also called on actors’ guilds, entertainment associations, influencer networks, and content creator communities to rein in their members and promote responsible behaviour on Nigerian roads, noting that celebrities wield significant influence, particularly among young people.

“The FRSC will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law against any individual, celebrity or otherwise, found engaging in distracted or reckless driving,” the statement read, adding that no social media trend or online clout is worth a human life.

The Corps Marshal further reminded Nigerians that public roads are not studios or streaming platforms, urging road users to obey traffic laws and report dangerous driving behaviours.

The FRSC reiterated its commitment to safer highways, stressing that road safety remains a shared responsibility requiring discipline, restraint, and respect for the law, without exception.

Meanwhile, social media users have speculated about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including claims that it followed a breakup with another content creator, Jarvis.

These claims, however, remain unverified and were not referenced in the FRSC’s statement.