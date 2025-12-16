PSG Dominate As FIFA Announces 2025 ‘The Best’ 11 Award For Men, Women [FULL LIST]

FIFA has unveiled the 2025 The Best Men’s and Women’s 11, celebrating the standout performers in world football over the past season.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the awards ceremony held in Doha, Qatar, with Paris Saint-Germain dominating the men’s selection.

Six players from PSG’s Champions League-winning squad were named in the Men’s 11 after helping the French side lift their maiden UEFA Champions League title and reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, now with Manchester City, was picked alongside Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Ousmane Dembélé.

Club World Cup adidas Golden Ball winner Cole Palmer also earned a place in the team, while 18-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal was included following a breakthrough season.

The Best FIFA Men’s 11 (2025)

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, Virgil van Dijk, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Cole Palmer, Vitinha, Pedri, Jude Bellingham

Forwards: Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal

FIFA said the men’s team was picked based on performances between 11 August 2024 and 2 August 2025.

Votes were cast by a panel of football experts and registered fans on FIFA.com, with both groups carrying equal weight.

In the women’s category, players from Spain and England dominated the 2025 The Best Women’s 11, with seven Spanish stars and four English players making the final selection.

The recognition followed an intense year at both club and international level. Spain and England faced each other in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final, while Arsenal defeated Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

The Best FIFA Women’s 11 (2025)

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmatí, Patricia Guijarro, Claudia Pina

Forwards: Alexia Putellas, Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey

The women’s team was determined using the same voting process and assessment period as the men’s selection, with nominees evaluated on their impact at club and international level.