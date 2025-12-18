Troops Kill ‘Several’ Terrorists In Borno 

The Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have thwarted an early-morning attempt by terrorists operating from the Mandara Mountains to infiltrate Bitta, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, killing several insurgents and dealing a significant blow to their operational capability.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, explained that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Uba said, “the surviving terrorists attempted to withdraw, follow-on precision strikes were subsequently conducted by the Air Component of OPHK, further decimating the retreating elements and disrupting their escape routes.

“At about 0030 hours on 18 December 2025, troops, supported by advanced surveillance systems, detected the movement of terrorists advancing towards the area.

“Exercising tactical restraint and professionalism, the troops allowed the terrorists to move into an effective engagement range before unleashing coordinated defensive fires. The engagement resulted in the neutralisation of several insurgents, including a top key terrorist fighter and his cameraman.”

Items recovered according to the Theatre Command include a camcorder, AK-47 rifles, bandoliers, handheld radios, 11 AK-47 magazines with rounds, seven mobile phones, PKT machine guns, several belts of PKT and GPMG linked ammunition, as well as motorcycles and bicycles, the statement reads in part.

Uba said that further exploitation revealed multiple blood trails and shallow graves, indicative of additional casualties sustained by the terrorists during the encounter and subsequent air strikes.