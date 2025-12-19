Troops Foil Terrorist Infiltration From Mandara Mountains Into Bitta

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have successfully foiled an early-morning attempt by terrorists to infiltrate Bitta from the Mandara Mountains, while neutralising several insurgents. Advertisement The engagement occurred in the early hours of Thursday, when OPHK forces, supported by advanced surveillance systems, detected the movement of armed insurgents advancing toward Bitta. According to Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer for the Joint Task Force (North East), in a signed statement, the troops exercised tactical restraint before engaging the terrorists.

READ ALSO: Policeman Facing Arms Probe Kills Self In Niger State

“We detected the movement early and allowed the terrorists to move into an effective engagement range.

“Once in position, our forces launched a coordinated defensive operation that neutralised several insurgents, including a key commander and his cameraman,” Lt. Col. Uba said.

As surviving terrorists attempted to withdraw, precision airstrikes by the Air Component of OPHK further decimated retreating elements and disrupted their escape routes, the military said.

Following the engagement, ground troops conducted a thorough sweep of the area, recovering substantial weapons, equipment, and logistics.

Items recovered included AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns, bandoliers, linked ammunition, 11 magazines of AK-47 rounds, motorcycles, bicycles, handheld radios, mobile phones, and a camcorder.

The media information officer also revealed that multiple blood trails and shallow graves indicated additional casualties sustained by the terrorists during the engagement.

“The operation demonstrates the professionalism, discipline, and efficiency of our troops.

“Morale remains high as we continue to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure the safety and security of communities within our area of responsibility,” he said.

Operation HADIN KAI has maintained a sustained campaign against terrorist groups in the North-East, with the objective of decisively defeating insurgent elements and restoring lasting peace and stability to the region.

“The safety of civilians and the restoration of stability remain our top priorities. We remain resolute in our commitment to eliminate all threats posed by terrorists in the North-East,” he added.