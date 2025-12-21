Catholic Bishop Confirms Release Of Abducted Niger State Schoolchildren, Teachers

The Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, has confirmed the release of abducted schoolchildren and their teachers.

According to the Bishop, Governor Umaru Bago personally called him to convey the good news of their release.

However, the exact number of those freed was not disclosed.

Yohanna disclosed that the released students and teachers were expected to arrive in Minna on Monday, where they would be formally received by the governor at the Government House.

The confirmation was contained in a brief statement issued by the media aide to the Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Dan Atori.

Further details are expected to be made public upon their arrival in Minna.

The Federal Government on Sunday said it secured the release of 130 kidnapped schoolchildren whisked away by gunmen from the school.

A presidential spokesman, Sunday Dare, announced this on his official X handle on Sunday.

“Another 130 abducted Niger state pupils released, none left in captivity,” Dare said in the post on X.

The post was accompanied by a photo of smiling children and a woman.

Over 300 children, teachers, and other staff members were kidnapped by the gunmen who stormed the Catholic school in the early hours of November 21.

Sources said the gunmen, who arrived in large numbers, riding on over 60 motorcycles and accompanied by a van, shot the school’s gatekeeper, leaving him with serious injuries.

Days later, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) disclosed that 50 of the children escaped from captivity.

The exact number of those who were kidnapped from the school is still unclear, as CAN had earlier said 315 people were taken away.

On December 7, the Federal Government said it secured the release of 100 of the children.