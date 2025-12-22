‘Tinubu Is Happy With You’, Ribadu Hails Fubara’s Leadership

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has said that President Bola Tinubu is pleased with the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Rivers State, describing the state as one of the most peaceful in the country.

Ribadu stated this when he led a presidential delegation comprising the Ministers of Works, David Umahi, Environment, Balarabe Lawal, and top officials of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Government House in Port.

Ribadu said the Federal Government delegation was in the State to consolidate ongoing peace efforts in Ogoni land.

He noted that a new chapter was unfolding in Ogoni, stressing that Nigeria “will no longer be what it used to be,” with the transformation beginning from the area.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu specifically directed him to thank Governor Fubara, expressing happiness with his leadership style and coordination over the discussion on the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni.

Ribadu also conveyed the President’s appreciation to the people of Ogoni for their support, patience, and understanding.

The NSA further commended the Rivers State Government for providing a campus for the University of Environment, as well as accommodating the South-South Zonal Office of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

On his part, the Minister of Works, Umahi, described the Ogoni peace initiative as strategic to the renewed unity of Nigeria, noting that the President takes a personal interest in the well-being of the Niger Delta people.

Umahi assured that all sections of the East–West Road affecting the Niger Delta would be completed to standard.

He disclosed that on Ogoniland, the 15-kilometre Eleme axis of the East–West Road includes five flyovers, one of which is being constructed by the Rivers State Government to support the effort of the President.

He said the over ₦200 billion project is scheduled for completion in April next year.

The minister also revealed that, with presidential approval, designs are ongoing to dualise the Bonny–Bodo Road from its starting point to the East–West Road, including the construction of two flyovers.

Umahi added that the President has ordered a redesign of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland.

Also speaking, the Minister of Environment said the Ogoni clean-up project remains a priority for the ministry.

He explained that projects recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) are progressing well, including mangrove restoration, healthcare delivery, human capital development, and women empowerment initiatives.

NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulare, said the national oil company is fully committed to the Ogoni dialogue process.

He stressed that going forward, the focus will be on the people rather than oil.

He disclosed that the employment of 30 Ogoni indigenes by NNPC has reached the final stage, with appointment letters already issued and resumption scheduled for January 2026.

Ojulari described the developments in Ogoni as a model for a new Nigeria.

In his response, Fubara thanked President Tinubu for his intervention, saying it reflects the actions of a leader who genuinely loves Rivers State.

The governor noted that resolving a crisis that lingered for over three decades in Ogoniland was not an easy task.

He said with the President’s intervention, residents can now drive with ease along both ends of the East–West Road, connecting Bonny and Bayelsa.

Fubara emphasised that beyond physical infrastructure, the President’s administration is rebuilding confidence in the region.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the peace process and managing emerging conflicts, noting that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of crisis.

He added that adjustments and compromises are necessary for sustainable development to take place.

The governor also appealed to Ogoni leaders to engage the youths to allow oil facility operators access to repair faulty equipment, to prevent fresh oil spills while environmental restoration is ongoing.