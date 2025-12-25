Catholic Diocese Confirms Release Of 230 Abducted Pupils, Staff Of Niger School

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has confirmed the release and reunification of all abducted pupils and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a press statement dated December 25, 2025, and signed by the Bishop of Kontagora, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the Diocese disclosed that a total of 230 children and staff members were verified to have been abducted and later rescued following a thorough reconciliation and verification exercise.

The cleric said the abducted persons comprised 12 staff members, 14 students, and 204 pupils, all of whom have now regained their freedom through the concerted efforts of the Nigerian Government and security agencies.

The Diocese confirmed that all rescued children have been successfully reunited with their respective families, with no individuals currently reported missing.

The Bishop explained that immediately after the abduction on Friday, November 21, 2025, an initial headcount revealed that 315 persons were unaccounted for. However, by Sunday, November 23, it was confirmed that 50 persons had either escaped or reunited with their parents, reducing the number to 265.

READ ALSO: ‘Our Prayers Have Been Answered,’ Bishop Excited Over Return Of Abducted Niger Schoolchildren

A joint verification exercise involving the Niger State Government, security agencies, and school authorities later revealed additional discrepancies.

A second and final verification conducted in collaboration with the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) established that an additional 35 persons had either not been abducted or had escaped earlier.

“In summary, out of the initial 315 persons reported missing, 85 were confirmed to have either escaped or not been abducted, bringing the verified total number of abducted persons to 230,” the statement clarified.

The Diocese acknowledged that the discrepancies recorded during the initial headcount were due to the chaotic nature of the incident, noting that some pupils fled into nearby bushes and did not immediately return, while some parents were not present during early verification stages.

The Bishop emphasized that the discrepancies were not intended to mislead the public or cause panic but arose from the challenges associated with managing a rapidly evolving and emotionally charged situation.

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora expressed profound gratitude to the Federal and Niger State Governments, security agencies, and all stakeholders for their decisive interventions. Appreciation was also extended to parents, guardians, the Christian community, the media, and the general public for their prayers, patience, and solidarity.

The Diocese concluded by committing all affected families to God for healing, restoration, and lasting peace, while thanking all individuals whose efforts contributed to the safe return of the pupils and staff.