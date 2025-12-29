Tinubu Sympathises With Anthony Joshua Over Accident, Mourns Victims

President Bola Tinubu has extended deep sympathies to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua following the tragic accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, which claimed two lives and left the boxer injured.

In a statement posted on his official X handle, President Tinubu described the tragedy as casting a deep shadow on this season.

“I sympathize with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident,’ Tinubu said.

“As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride.

“In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.”

He prayed for strength, wisdom, and grace for Joshua during this painful period, asking God to grant him a speedy recovery and grant repose to the souls of the departed.

Channels Television reports that Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident in the Makun area of Ogun State on Monday.

The incident happened around 11:00 am along the heavily trafficked Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, led to the death of two persons.

The SUV transporting Joshua was said to have collided with a stationary truck.

A video of the incident shows the 35-year-old former heavy weight champion being rescued from the wrecked vehicle, appearing to have suffered injuries.

The incident happened barely eight days after the former heavyweight world champion knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their Netflix-backed bout in Miami.

In an official statement, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the cause of the accident to overspeeding and wrongful overtaking.

According to the FRSC, preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.

“The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways,” FRSC said.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured victim, Anthony Joshua a speedy recovery.