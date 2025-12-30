British Envoy, Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun Visit Anthony Joshua In Lagos Hospital

The Deputy Head of Mission at the British High Commission, Simon Field, recently visited world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua in the hospital following a deadly road accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

A statement issued by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Governor of Ogun State, on Monday, revealed that Field met with Joshua during his hospital visit.

He also engaged in discussions with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. British officials are closely monitoring the ongoing situation surrounding the tragic incident.

“The British High Commission was formally notified of the accident. Officials of the Mission are monitoring developments and remain in contact with the hospital and the Ogun State Government.

“The Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Simon Field, visited the hospital and met with Anthony Joshua and the two governors. The families of the deceased have also been contacted through the High Commission,” the statement read.

The accident, which took place around midday on Monday, involved a Toyota Lexus SUV carrying Anthony Joshua and three other passengers.

The statement confirmed that two of the vehicle’s occupants lost their lives in the crash. They were identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu, a 36-year-old Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina, a 36-year-old British citizen.

In the aftermath of the crash, Governor Dapo Abiodun visited the Lagos hospital where Joshua was receiving treatment and was later joined by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Both governors are said to have stayed at the hospital for several hours to closely monitor the situation and ensure that the boxer received the necessary medical care.

Commenting on the incident, Governor Abiodun stated that he rushed to the hospital as soon as he was informed about the accident and personally oversaw Joshua’s treatment, alongside Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“As soon as I was informed, I headed straight to the hospital and was later joined by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We both took charge of the situation, oversaw Anthony Joshua’s care, and remained at the hospital for over seven hours,” the governor said.

Other senior officials who visited the hospital included the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade.

The Ogun State Government reassured the public that Joshua was in stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care. It also expressed satisfaction with the quality of care provided by the medical team.

“We are comfortable with the doctors and the quality of care at the hospital, and we appreciate the medical team for their professionalism,” Abiodun said.

President Bola Tinubu was also informed about the accident.

According to the state government, the President held separate conversations with Anthony Joshua, his mother, and Governor Abiodun, during which he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences.

Governor Abiodun shared the President’s words, saying, “This immense tragedy has cast a deep shadow over this season. These are very difficult moments, and we must stand firm, united, and support one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.”

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, with the Ogun State Government assuring the public that details will be released once the probe is completed.

The government also assured that updates regarding Joshua’s condition and other developments related to the incident will be communicated to the public as necessary.