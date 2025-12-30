Past Political Mistakes In Rivers Will Not Be Repeated – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that past political mistakes in Rivers State will not be repeated in 2027.

Wike made this known during a visit to Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he met with political leaders, stakeholders, and supporters across party lines in support of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I told my friends that it would be unfair to approach 2026 without first coming back to thank you for the support you gave us during the turbulent period,” Wike said on Tuesday.

The former Rivers State governor said his visit was to appreciate the people of Rivers State for their support during what he described as a turbulent political period, particularly ahead of the 2023 general elections.

But he noted that with the backing of President Tinubu, political stability had been restored at the grassroots, adding that councils previously affected by crises had been reclaimed.

Using a biblical analogy, Wike stressed the importance of gratitude in leadership and governance, noting that appreciation encourages continued support.

The immediate past Rivers governor commended the growing unity among political leaders in Rivers State, saying past divisions had caused setbacks to development.

“Before now, Rivers State experienced serious political divisions. Today, leaders from different parts of the state are working together. When a house is united, good things will follow,” he said.

Reflecting on the 2023 presidential election, Wike said many Nigerians were uncertain about Tinubu’s chances at the time, but the people of Rivers State stood firm.

“It was tough in 2023. Many people were afraid. But the good people of Rivers State took the risk and supported President Tinubu, and he won,” he said.

The FCT Minister cited the completion of the Bodo–Bonny Road as evidence that the President appreciates the support given to him, describing the project as one that had been abandoned for decades but was completed under the current administration.

Wike warned politicians against assuming automatic tickets based on loyalty or slogans, insisting that political opportunities must be earned.

“Supporting the President does not translate into automatic tickets. No amount of conspiracy or lies can guarantee anyone a ticket,” he said.

He declared that political party differences had been set aside in the state in the interest of governance.

“There is nothing like APC or PDP here anymore. We are working together under one umbrella—the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Wike said.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Hon. Confidence Deko, thanked the FCT Minister for the visit and assured him of the continued support of the people of Rivers State.

The APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Victor Giadom, said political leaders in Rivers State were united and confident of their electoral strength.

Also speaking, Senator Magnus Abe described Wike as a unifying force in Rivers politics, attributing the current political stability in the state to his leadership.

The visit attracted several political leaders and stakeholders from across the state. The highlight of the event was the presentation of food items to the FCT Minister by the people of Gokana.