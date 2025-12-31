Wike Threatens To Reveal Details Of Agreement With Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned that he will make public the agreement he reached with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if the governor fails to disclose it to the people of the state.

Wike issued the warning on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He noted that the political risks he took at the national level had yielded positive results, unlike what had played out in Rivers State.

According to Wike, President Tinubu honored his commitments, pointing out that his appointment as FCT Minister, along with the inclusion of several Rivers indigenes in key federal positions, demonstrated the benefits Rivers State had received under the current administration.

“If he does not tell the Rivers people the agreement we had before Mr. President, I will tell them myself,” Wike stated.

The former Rivers governor also warned politicians from outside Rivers State to stay out of the state’s political affairs. He emphasized that only those who understand the political dynamics of Rivers should be involved.

“If you do not understand the politics of Rivers State, sit at home. Nobody will intimidate us. Before, when the federal government was against us, we won. Now that the federal government is friendly with us, we will win more,” he declared.

Wike explained that his visit to Eleme was to thank the people of the area for their ongoing support over the years, adding that the decision to support President Tinubu had paid off.

He called on the people of Eleme to continue supporting President Tinubu and their political leaders as the new political season begins.

Also speaking at the event, former Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator Olaka Nwogu, commended Wike for the visit and assured him of the total support of the Eleme people. Nwogu praised Wike for facilitating development projects in the area and for appointing Eleme sons to key positions.

“We voted for Governor Sim Fubara because Wike directed us to do so. Since Wike left office, no major project has been attracted to Eleme. Whatever he says, we stand by him,” Nwogu said, adding that Wike had been betrayed.

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Eleme Constituency, Hon. Aforji Igwe, described Wike as a detribalized leader who insisted on equity ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

He said Wike resisted pressure to retain the governorship in Ikwerre and instead supported the emergence of a riverine candidate in the interest of fairness. Igwe assured Wike of the continued support of riverine lawmakers in the Assembly.

Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon. Obarilomate Ollor, praised Wike as a true leader who brought development to the nooks and crannies of Eleme and Rivers State at large. He highlighted several projects executed during Wike’s tenure and pledged the support of the local government for President Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Other leaders, including Ejor Ejor, former Eleme Chairman Hon. Isaac Kamalu, Hon. Fred Igwe, and Marcus Ejii, also pledged their loyalty to Wike and vowed to follow his political direction.

The meeting, attended by leaders from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), witnessed the return of some leaders who had previously left the political fold.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a plaque to the FCT Minister in recognition of his contributions to the development of Eleme Local Government Area.